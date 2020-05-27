US Virus Updates: Poll Finds Half of Americans Would Get Vaccine; Rubio Warns of Conspiracy Theories

The United States is nearing yet another grim milestone as the nationwide deaths from the coronavirus approach 100,000, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University. There are nearly 1.7 million confirmed cases.

Despite the large number of cases and deaths, a new poll released Wednesday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that only half of Americans would get a COVID-19 vaccine if scientists succeed in creating one.

On Tuesday, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden appeared on CNN and called President Donald Trump "an absolute fool" after the president criticized the former vice president for wearing a face mask during a Memorial Day remembrance. Trump, who did not wear a mask during Memorial Day services, retweeted Fox News commentator Brit Hume's Monday night tweet criticizing Biden. He later denied mocking Biden.

Also Tuesday, the National Hockey League announced a plan to resume its suspended season by moving directly into playoffs, but details, including which "hub cities" would host the contests, remained up in the air.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

AP-NORC Poll: Half of Americans Would Get a COVID-19 Vaccine

Only about half of Americans say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if the scientists working furiously to create one succeed, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

That’s surprisingly low considering the effort going into the global race for a vaccine against the coronavirus that has sparked a pandemic since first emerging from China late last year. But more people might eventually roll up their sleeves: The poll, released Wednesday, found 31% simply weren’t sure if they’d get vaccinated. Another 1 in 5 said they’d refuse.

Health experts already worry about the whiplash if vaccine promises like President Donald Trump’s goal of a 300 million-dose stockpile by January fail. Only time and science will tell -- and the new poll shows the public is indeed skeptical.

“It’s always better to under-promise and over-deliver,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

“The unexpected looms large and that’s why I think for any of these vaccines, we’re going to need a large safety database to provide the reassurance,” he added.

Among Americans who say they wouldn’t get vaccinated, 7 in 10 worry about safety.

Oxford University released data on their coronavirus vaccine research that shows a reduction in instances of coronavirus and pneumonia in exposed monkeys.

Rubio Warns of Foreign Actors Amplifying Virus Conspiracies

Sen. Marco Rubio, the new Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, is warning that foreign actors will seek to amplify conspiracy theories about the coronavirus and find new ways to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.

The Florida Republican said in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday that one possibility could be an effort to convince people that a new vaccine against the virus, once created, would be more harmful than helpful.

“I think the COVID-19 crisis is one in which you’ve seen efforts to promote false narratives that drive some of the friction in this country,” Rubio said.

Four years after Russian efforts to sow division in the U.S., he warned: “I’m not sure that we’re any less vulnerable than we once were."

