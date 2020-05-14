US Virus Updates: Cases of Rare Child Illness Linked to Virus Reported in 17 States

Dire warnings from U.S. health officials about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact are expected to continue Thursday when Dr. Rick Bright, the ousted director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, testifies before Congress. He will assert that the coronavirus pandemic could make 2020 the "darkest winter in modern history" if U.S. leaders can’t mount a more coordinated response to contain the outbreak, CNBC reports.

Bright's warning comes after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told Congress Tuesday that reopening the country too soon could have "really serious" consequences of suffering, death and deeper economic damage.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was "surprised" by Fauci's warnings about reopening the United States, which continues battling the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic fallout. He called the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director's answers during congressional testimony "unacceptable."

The death toll in the United States has reached more than 84,000, with nearly 1.4 million infected, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Rare Child Illness Linked to Coronavirus Detected in States Not Considered Hot Spots

Some 17 states are now reporting cases of a rare child illness that has been linked to the coronavirus.

Pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome has been reported in states with many coronavirus cases, including California, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey. But the illness is now appearing in states with fewer coronavirus cases, including Delaware, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington, Missouri and Oregon, as well as Washington, D.C.

Symptoms of the illness include prolonged fever, severe abdominal pain, diarrhea or vomiting, bloodshot eyes, skin rash, difficulty feeding (infants), trouble breathing or fast breathing, racing heart or chest pain, and lethargy, irritability or confusion.

In New York, some 100 children have been diagnosed with the syndrome and three have died from it. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state's health department will hold a webinar to educate health care providers on the illness Thursday.

Amazon to End Wage Increases and Double Overtime Pay in June

Amazon is once again extending wage increases and double overtime pay for its workers through May 30, but both policies will come to an end in June.

In March, Amazon said it would raise hourly wages and provide double overtime for warehouse and delivery workers. It later extended those benefits through May 16. However, Amazon won’t be extending those policies beyond May 30, the company said.

“We are grateful to associates supporting customers during a time of increased demand, and are returning to our regular pay and overtime wages at the end of the month,” a company spokesperson said. News of the extension and end date was previously reported by Recode.

Workers can earn an extra $2 per hour in the U.S., £2 ($2.47) per hour in the U.K., and approximately 2 euros ($2.16) per hour in many EU countries. Amazon currently pays $15 per hour or more in some areas of the U.S. for warehouse and delivery jobs. Any employees working overtime at its U.S. warehouses will earn double their hourly wages.

While Amazon has extended hazard pay for workers, it continues to face criticism for its decision to end its unlimited unpaid time off policy. Warehouse workers previously told CNBC that the policy was a valuable resource for them during the pandemic, since it allowed them to stay home without pay and not face any penalties for missing their shift.

Amazon says it is hiring 100,000 full- and part-time workers to meet the demand for online delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Another Assault Over Mask Rule, This Time in Indiana

Police in Mishawaka, Indiana, are looking for a man who beat a 7-Eleven employee after being refused service for not wearing a mask.

Police said in a statement that the aggravated assault happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday when a customer with a cup of coffee was refused service because he wasn't wearing a mask, NBC affiliate WNDU of South Bend reported.

The suspect threw the coffee on the worker and left. He returned, was asked to leave and then punched the worker and knocked her to the ground. He punched and kicked her, police said.

It was one of at least two incidents across the country this week in which people were accused of assaulting others over mask rules.

