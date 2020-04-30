US Virus Updates: Calif. Gov to Close Beaches, Parks; 70% of Tested Federal Inmates Are Positive

With many U.S. states lifting their coronavirus restrictions according to their own timetables and needs, Americans are facing a bewildering multitude of decisions about their health and their livelihoods.

In a bleak report, the Commerce Department announced Wednesday the gross domestic product, the broadest gauge of the economy, shrank at an annual rate of 4.5% in the January-March quarter. It's the sharpest quarterly drop in GDP since the 2009 Great Recession. Forecasters say the drop will be only a precursor of a far grimmer GDP report to come for the current April-June quarter, when business shutdowns and layoffs have struck with devastating force.

Scientists, meanwhile, announced Wednesday that an experimental drug has proved effective against the virus that has killed more than 60,000 people in the U.S, reducing the time it takes for patients to recover.

It comes as the number of cases across the country surpassed 1 million. The true toll is believed to be much higher because of limited testing, differences in counting the dead and concealment by some governments.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

California Governor to Close All Beaches, State Parks

Gov. Gavin Newsom will order all beaches and state parks closed Friday after tens of thousands of people flocked to the seashore last weekend during a heat wave despite his stay-at-home order, according to a memo sent Wednesday evening to police chiefs around the state.

Eric Nuñez, president of the California Police Chiefs Association, said it was sent to give chiefs time to plan ahead of Newsom’s expected announcement Thursday.

A message to the governor’s office seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned.

Newsom this week targeted beachgoers in Orange and Ventura counties, calling them an example of “what not to do” if the state wants to continue its progress fighting the coronavirus. While many beaches and trails throughout the state have been closed for weeks, others have remained open with warnings for visitors to practice social distancing and more have reopened.

In Newport Beach, some 80,000 visitors hit the beach over the weekend, although lifeguards said most people exercised social distancing. With criticism swirling, the Newport Beach City Council met Tuesday and rejected a proposal to close the beaches for the next three weekends.

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

New York has quickly become the epicenter of the American coronavirus outbreak. This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 10th case.

Over 70% of Tested Inmates in Federal Prisons Have COVID-19

The response from the federal Bureau of Prisons to the growing coronavirus crisis in prisons has raised alarm among advocates and lawmakers about whether the agency is doing enough to ensure the safety of the nearly 150,000 inmates serving time in federal facilities.

And even though officials have stressed infection and death rates inside prisons are lower compared with outside, new figures provided by the Bureau of Prisons show that out of 2,700 tests systemwide, nearly 2,000 have come back positive, strongly suggesting there are far more COVID-19 cases left uncovered.

Prisons officials say they are doing the best they can under dire circumstances and following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Wednesday, 30 inmates had died of the coronavirus at federal correctional facilities since late March. About 600 have recovered.