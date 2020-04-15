retail

US Retail Sales Plunge by Record 8.7% in March Amid Shutdown

U.S. consumer confidence has plunged and the vast majority of Americans are hunkered down at home under shelter in place orders

By Christopher Rugaber

A sign on locally owned business Books & Books says the store is closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Miami.
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

U.S. retail sales plummeted 8.7% in March, a record drop as the viral outbreak closed down thousands of stores and shoppers stayed home.

Sales fell sharply across many categories: Auto sales dropped 25.6%, while clothing store sales collapsed, sliding 50.5%.

U.S. consumer confidence has plunged and the vast majority of Americans are hunkered down at home under shelter in place orders.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

United States 7 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: Criticism Grows After Trump Ends WHO Funding; Bill Gates Calls Decision ‘Dangerous’

Donald Trump 13 hours ago

Trump Halts US Funding to WHO

Grocery store sales, however, jumped by nearly 26% as Americans stocked up on food and consumer goods to ride out the pandemic. A category that includes mostly online sales rose 3.1%.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

retailcoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us