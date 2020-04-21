US Coronavirus Updates: Talks Drag on $450B Virus Aid; Trump Says He’s Suspending Immigration

In his latest attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump announced late Monday night that he is temporarily suspending immigration to the United States. He did not explain when he would implement the changes, or what they would look like.

Meanwhile, the Senate continued to work on a new, $450 billion relief aid bill to help hospitals and small businesses affected by the economic fallout caused by the virus. The Senate failed to come to an agreement on the bill Monday night but will resume talks on Tuesday.

The U.S. has reported about 787,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 42,000 deaths as of Tuesday morning, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Talks Drag on $450B Virus Aid for Small Business, Hospitals

Late-stage negotiations in Washington on a new $450 billion coronavirus aid package dragged past Monday's hoped-for deadline, but the Trump administration and key lawmakers insisted a final pact is within reach.

President Donald Trump said he expects a Senate vote “hopefully" on Tuesday.

As talks continued, the contours of the deal appear largely set. Most of the funding, some $300 billion, would go to boost a small-business payroll loan program that's out of money. Additional help would be given to hospitals, and billions more would be spent to boost testing for the virus, a key step in building the confidence required to reopen state economies.

The emerging draft measure — originally designed by Republicans as a $250 billion stopgap to replenish the payroll subsidies for smaller businesses — has grown into the second largest of the four coronavirus response bills so far. Democratic demands have caused the measure to balloon, though they likely will be denied the money they want to help struggling state and local governments.

The Senate met for a brief pro forma session Monday afternoon that could have provided a window to act on the upcoming measure under fast-track procedures requiring unanimous consent to advance legislation, but it wasn't ready in time.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., set up another Senate session for Tuesday in the hope that an agreement will be finished by then.

President Trump Says He'll Temporarily Suspend Immigration

President Donald Trump said Monday that he is temporarily suspending immigration to the United States in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the "need to protect jobs."

In a tweet Monday night, the president attributed the suspension to an "attack from the Invisible Enemy" and the "need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens."

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

He added that would sign an executive order temporarily suspending immigration, NBC News reports.

A senior administration official tells NBC News the move "had been under consideration for a while," and that the details of the ban "will be forthcoming." The official said the order could be signed as soon as this week.

Trump previously barred travel from China and Europe to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

It's not clear from the president's tweet whether the order would bar non-U.S. citizens from traveling to the country for purposes such as business or to visit family.

