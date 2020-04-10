US Coronavirus Updates: NYC Looks for Burial Solutions; Republicans Embrace Mail-in Voting

The coronavirus death toll in the U.S. now stands at 16,690 and total cases neared half a million at 466,033, according to John's Hopkins University as of Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York state has reached 161,807 — outpacing any country except the United States as a whole.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Looking for New Burial Solutions, NYC Shortens Deadline to Claim Dead

As New York City deals with a mounting coronavirus death toll and dwindling morgue space, the city has shortened the amount of time it will hold unclaimed remains before they are buried in the city's public cemetery, NBC New York reports.

Under the new policy, the medical examiner’s office will keep bodies in storage for just 14 days before they’re buried in the city’s potter’s field on Hart Island.

Additionally, Mayor Bill de Blasio said this week officials are looking into using the island to temporarily bury coronavirus victims if morgues and temporary storage units fill up.

In recent days, burial operations on the island have increased from one day a week to five days a week, with around 24 burials each day, said Department of Correction spokesman Jason Kersten.

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Trump Allies Begin Embracing Mail-in Voting

President Donald Trump is warning without evidence that expanding mail-in voting will increase voter fraud. But several GOP state officials are forging ahead to do just that, undermining one of Trump’s arguments about how elections should be conducted amid the coronavirus outbreak.

While Trump has complained that voting by mail was “ripe for fraud," Republican state officials in Iowa, Ohio and West Virginia have all taken steps to ease access to mail-in ballots, following health officials’ warnings that voting in person can risk transmission of the deadly virus. The Republican governor of Nebraska urged voters to apply for absentee ballots. Florida's GOP chairman says the party will continue to run a robust vote-by-mail program.

The disconnect between Trump and Republican state officials illustrates the abrupt, hard turn the president and his national political allies have taken on the issue. Before the coronavirus hit, many in the GOP had warmed to mail-in voting, agreeing that it can be conducted without fraud and even used to their political advantage.

But Trump's hard line appears to be driven by his personal suspicions and concerns about his own reelection prospects. Statewide mail-in voting “doesn’t work out well for Republicans," he tweeted this week.