US Coronavirus Updates: Nearly 1 in 10 Wary of Seeking Virus Care

As the number of U.S. coronavirus cases approaches 1 million, the Trump administration is reviewing proposed new guidelines for how restaurants, schools, churches and businesses can safely reopen.

Some states, such as Georgia, have already moved to reopen their economies. On the other hand, states like New York, which has been hit particularly hard by the virus, are keeping strict stay-at-home orders in place. In an unprecedented move, the state announced Monday that it will cancel its Democratic presidential primary, and neighboring New Jersey said it's "several weeks away" from beginning to reopen.

The U.S. death toll has surpassed 56,000, with over 988,000 confirmed cases as of Monday afternoon, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. The true figures are believed to be much higher, in part because of limited testing and difficulties in counting the dead.

Worldwide, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 hit 3 million.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Nearly 1 in 10 Wary of Seeking COVID-19 Care, Poll Finds

As states gear up to reopen, a poll finds a potential obstacle to controlling coronavirus: nearly 1 in 10 adults say cost would keep them from seeking help if they thought they were infected.

The Gallup-West Health Healthcare Costs Survey out Tuesday finds that 9% of those age 18 and over would avoid seeking treatment because of concerns about the cost of care, even if they thought they were infected with the coronavirus.

A significantly higher number — 14% — would avoid seeking treatment because of pocketbook worries if they had fever and a dry cough, two widely publicized symptoms of COVID-19.

Although Congress and President Donald Trump have made coronavirus testing free to patients, and some insurers are waiving copays and deductibles for treatment within their networks, the survey suggests such messages may not be getting to the public.

The survey delivers "important and distressing information," said John Auerbach, head of the nonpartisan Trust for America's Health. "I hope that policy makers take note."