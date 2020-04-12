US Coronavirus Updates: Cases Spike Above 530K With Most Deaths in World

The coronavirus death toll in the United States has surpassed 20,600 while the total number of cases was just over 530,000 Sunday, according to a tally from John's Hopkins University.

The country now has the most deaths related to the virus in the world after it surpassed Italy's nearly 19,500 deaths Saturday.

New York state leads the world in coronavirus infections with more than 181,800 confirmed cases, a number that only counts infected people who have been tested. The death toll in the state has climbed to 8,650, with the majority of the cases and fatalities concentrated in New York City.

Worldwide, more than 1.78 million have been diagnosed since the virus emerged in China in December. The death toll reached a grim milestone on Friday, topping 100,000 fatalities globally. As of Sunday, the number of global deaths neared 110,000.

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

New York has quickly become the epicenter of the American coronavirus outbreak. This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 10th case.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

Every U.S. State Is Now Under Disaster Declaration

The entire country is now under a major disaster declaration for the coronavirus pandemic.

Wyoming on Saturday became the final state to receive such a declaration, which comes 22 days after the first one was approved, for New York, on March 20.

In addition to the 50 states, disaster declarations are also in place for Washington, D.C., as well as Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Only one U.S. territory isn't under a major disaster declaration — American Samoa.

Coronavirus Infects Navajo Nation as Cases Rise 17%

The number of coronavirus cases on the nation's largest Native American reservation jumped by 17% Saturday as the Navajo Nation prepared to get new rapid-test kits.

The Navajo Nation said in a statement that the number of cases on the 27,000-square-mile (70,000-square-kilometer) reservation that sprawls across Arizona, New Mexico and Utah rose to 698 Saturday, up 101 from the day before. So far, a total of 24 people have died from complications of COVID-19.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer said they have been told that Abbott ID rapid test kits will become available at Navajo Area IHS facilities and tribal health care centers in the next few days. The tests come out with results within several minutes, they said.

Hundreds of cars lined up at a food drive in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as organizations try to help people through the coronavirus pandemic. In Oklahoma City, the lines of cars even caused traffic delays.

Federal Judge OKs Drive-In Easter Service

The city of Louisville, Kentucky cannot halt a drive-in church service planned for Easter, a federal judge ruled.

On Fire Christian Church had sued Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and the city after Fischer announced drive-in style religious gatherings were not allowed on Easter.

U.S. District Judge Justin Walker sided with the church.

“On Holy Thursday, an American mayor criminalized the communal celebration of Easter,” Walker wrote in his sternly worded 20-page opinion. “That sentence is one that this Court never expected to see outside the pages of a dystopian novel, or perhaps the pages of The Onion.”

Walker added that “The Mayor’s decision is stunning. And it is, ‘beyond all reason,’ unconstitutional.”

Fischer had argued that drive-in church services weren’t “practical or safe” for the community. However, Walker noted that drive-thru restaurants and liquor stores were still allowed to operate.