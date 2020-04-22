US Coronavirus Updates: 1st US Death Earlier Than Believed; 7 Cases May Be Linked to In-Person Voting

Some U.S. states are rolling out aggressive reopening plans despite nationwide concerns there is not enough testing yet to keep the coronavirus from rebounding.

In a dispute that has turned nakedly political, President Donald Trump has been agitating to restart the economy, singling out Democratic-led states and egging on protesters who feel governors are moving too slowly.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the U.S. surpassed 45,000 — the highest in the world — with more than 825,000 confirmed cases, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. The true figures are believed to be much higher, in part because of limited testing and difficulties in counting the dead.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

First US Death Happened Weeks Before Originally Believed

An autopsy report has revealed the first coronavirus-related death in the United States happened much earlier than previously thought.

Santa Clara County initially reported its first coronavirus death March 19, but an autopsy revealed there was one in the county on Feb. 6. Not only is it the first death in the county, but it is now also the first recorded death in the U.S.

A fatality reported by officials in Washington state Feb. 29 was previously believed to be the earliest U.S. death from the novel coronavirus.

How Coronavirus Has Grown in Each State — in 1 Chart

New York has quickly become the epicenter of the American coronavirus outbreak. This chart shows the cumulative number of cases per state by number of days since the 10th case.

7 Wisconsin Virus Cases May Be Linked to In-Person Voting, Officials Say

Health officials in Wisconsin said they have identified at least seven people who may have contracted the coronavirus from participating in the April 7 election, the first such cases following in-person voting that was held despite widespread concern about the public health risks.

The infections involve six voters and one poll worker in Milwaukee, where difficulty finding poll workers forced the city to pare nearly 200 voting locations back to just five, and where voters — some in masks, some with no protection — were forced to wait in long lines for hours.

It's not certain that the seven people contracted the virus at the polls. The possible connection was made because local health officials are now asking newly infected people whether they participated in the election.

“It means they were at the polls, which is a potential exposure, but (we) can't say they definitely got it at the polls,” said Darren Rauch, the health officer/director for suburban Greenfield, and one of the health officials helping with the coronavirus response in the Milwaukee area.

Milwaukee officials are still gathering information from about 70% of people who have tested positive since the election and hope to have a full report later this week, city health commissioner Jeanette Kowalik said.

The election, which included a presidential primary as well as a state Supreme Court race and local offices, took place after a legal struggle between Democrats and Republicans. A day before the election, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers ordered that it be delayed and shifted to all-mail voting, only to be overturned when Republican legislative leaders won an appeal in the state's conservative-controlled Supreme Court.

Voters donning masks and gloves waited on long lines to cast their ballot as Wisconsin held its primary election on Tuesday despite a statewide stay-at-home order.