University Park Church to Host Mobile Coronavirus Testing Wednesday

A suburban church will host a mobile coronavirus testing site later this week and will hand out essential items like masks and hand sanitizer as Illinois sees an increase in cases.

First Baptist Church of suburban University Park will host coronavirus testing on July 15, the church announced in a press release.

In addition to providing coronavirus tests from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the church will also distribute kits with masks, hand sanitizer and other essential items to area residents.

“With our community lacking critical resources including clean drinking water, fresh fruits and vegetables and access to affordable quality healthcare, we want to ensure our neighbors are provided equal access to testing and the necessary equipment to keep them safe,” Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Reginald Williams said in a statement.

Illinois has averaged nearly 1,000 new coronavirus cases a day over the last seven days, with the 7-day positivity rate increasing above three percent for the first time in three weeks.

In University Park, the positivity rate has held steady for the last several weeks, currently holding at 13.4 percent, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.