University of Illinois Will Still Require COVID Vaccinations or Weekly Testing at Its Campuses, School Says

The University of Illinois says that its three locations will continue to require students and faculty to provide proof of COVID vaccination, despite a policy change from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration that removed a requirement for institutions of higher learning to implement such mandates.

The announcement was made by the university on Tuesday morning, with President Tim Killeen sending out a letter to students and faculty.

“Throughout the pandemic, measures we have taken to mitigate against the virus that causes COVID-19 have made our three universities among the safest places to be,” he said. “These measures – particularly vaccination – remain our best protections.”

Students and faculty at campuses in Champaign, Chicago and Springfield will be required to receive the COVID vaccine, or to submit to weekly COVID testing, according to the letter.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials are also “strongly recommending” that students and faculty receive booster shots against the virus.

No determination has yet been made on whether masking will be required on campuses, with officials saying that ruling will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Earlier this month, Pritzker announced that his administration would no longer require college students and faculty to receive COVID vaccinations.

Still, other schools said that they would consider whether to alter their own policies, and the governor said that institutions were free to choose to continue to enforce mandates as was necessary amid fluctuating COVID numbers.