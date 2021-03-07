United Center Vaccination Site: Who's Eligible to Book Appointments, and Who's Not

After receiving additional guidance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, local and state officials have changed eligibility requirements for appointments at the United Center’s mass vaccination site, limiting appointments to Chicago and Cook County residents only.

According to an email sent by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office on Sunday, eligibility for appointments will indeed expand to residents age 18 or older with pre-existing health conditions and comorbidities, but appointments will only be available to Chicago residents after 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Here is who is now eligible to sign up for coronavirus vaccine appointments at the United Center:

Chicago Residents

-All Chicago residents who are age 18 or older and have pre-existing health conditions, including cancer, diabetes, obesity, and other conditions identified by the Illinois Department of Public Health, are now eligible to sign up for vaccine appointments at the United Center.

Chicago residents who fit those criteria can visit Zocdoc.com, or can call the city’s hotline at 312-746-4835.

Suburban Cook County Residents

-The Zocdoc website will no longer allow suburban residents to sign up for appointments at the mass vaccine site, but a bloc of appointments have been set aside for residents in suburban Cook County.

More details on how to obtain those appointments will be released this week, but instead of Zocdoc residents will be directed to use Cook County’s vaccination website.

A hotline will also be used to set up appointments, with residents able to call 833-308-1988 , Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Illinois Residents

-Illinois residents who live outside of Cook County will not be eligible to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines at the United Center.

Instead, doses from the United Center site will be distributed to mobile vaccination teams, according to the governor’s office. Those vaccine doses will go to areas hard hit by the coronavirus, and exact sites will be determined at a later date.