United Airlines, Abbott Team Up to Provide At-Home COVID Testing Kits to Int'l Travelers

United Airlines has partnered with Abbott to offer passengers traveling abroad access to at-home COVID testing kits, which will allow travelers to take the tests prior to their return to the United States.

According to the airline, the collaboration is the first of its kind, and is aimed to “make the international travel experience more seamless.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its guidelines to allow travelers to self-administer rapid antigen tests under the supervision of a telehealth service. Upon receipt of a negative COVID test result, the traveler can then board an international flight back to the U.S., according to the press release.

“We appreciate the private sector proactively helping travelers have access to easy, reliable COVID-19 test options,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky said in a statement. “Comprehensive testing that is easy, rapid, accurate and trusted is a fundamental strategy for preventing the spread of COVID-19.”

According to United, passengers can travel with the at-home COVID test in their carry-on bag, and can register to administer the test via the eMed digital health platform while overseas. United says it is the only airline to offer a similar at-home service.