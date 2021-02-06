cruises

Two US Cruise Lines Announce COVID Vaccination Mandate for Guests, Crew

American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines said vaccination is required for all sailings beginning July 1, 2021

Two U.S. cruise line companies announced all passengers and crew must get the COVID-19 vaccine in order to sail.

American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines both issued "SafeCruise" guidance that states a vaccination is required for all sailings beginning July 1, 2021.

The cruise lines, both part of the Hornblower Group, said the mandate "will further ensure the wellbeing of the individuals who overnight on our vessels."

American Queen Steamboat Company offers multiday river cruises in the U.S. such as the Columbia and Snake Rivers and the Mississippi. Victory Cruise Lines sails around the Great Lakes and offers trips to Canada, The Bahamas, Alaska and Mexico.

The cruise lines said because most of their passengers are over the age of 65, they should be eligible to receive the vaccine before the July 1 mandate.

