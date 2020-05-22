nursing homes

Trump Admin Won’t Require Nursing Homes to Count COVID-19 Deaths Before May 6

The most recent computation by NBC News found that as of May 11 at least 27,000 older Americans who were residents of long-term care facilities had died

The Trump administration is not requiring nursing homes to provide data on COVID-19 deaths and cases that occurred prior to May 6, according to a public government document, limiting the accuracy of the federal data collection effort to measure the impact of the pandemic on older Americans.

The government encourages nursing homes to provide the data from before May 6, but does not mandate it. The limitations of the data collection effort were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

"I think that is outrageous," said Charlene Harrington, nursing professor emerita from the University of California San Francisco, who said the administration was aiding the nursing home industry by "helping them cover up the death rates."

"Not only do the high death rates look bad for the nursing home industry," she said, "but also for the administration."

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

