Coronavirus Indiana

Trick-or-Treating at Indiana Governor's Home Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Getty Images

Trick-or-treating with Indiana's governor has been canceled this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Following advice from Indiana’s health commissioner, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced this past week that he and his wife, Janet, won't host Halloween festivities at the Governor’s Residence in Indianapolis.

“In the interest of safety, unfortunately — I have mixed feelings about this — we’re not going to host Halloween this year at the (Governor’s) Residence ... no trick-or-treating,” Holcomb said. “Obviously, we’re disappointed ... this is one of the fun things we get to do with the community.”

News

Wilton Gregory 27 mins ago

Pope Francis Names 13 New Cardinals, Including D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory

Chicago gun violence 1 hour ago

Chicago Gun Violence: 4 Dead, 11 Injured in Shootings This Weekend

The Republican governor and Statehouse staffers annually dress in Indiana-related costumes for Halloween and pass out candy, pose for pictures and lead children’s activities at the governor’s official home on the north side of Indianapolis.

Holcomb said his “Stranger Things” costume — in recognition of the Netflix horror series set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana — will have to wait until next year.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box has suggested finding alternatives for traditional Halloween activities like trick-or-treating, indoor costume parties, haunted houses, or hay rides with strangers due to their “high-risk” for potential exposure to COVID-19.

It's still up to local health authorities, however, to decide what holiday activities will be allowed.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus Indiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us