Tier 3 Mitigations: Here Are All the New Coronavirus Restrictions Beginning in Illinois Friday

Starting Friday, all of Illinois will be under Tier 3 coronavirus mitigations imposed by the state.

The new restrictions, announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker Tuesday, will force the closures of several businesses and spaces, including casinos and museums, among others. There will also be new limitations for non-essential businesses like gyms, salons, and more.

Here's a complete look at the new restrictions for each industry, how long they will last and what it will take to lift them.

The Guidelines

Bars and Restaurants:

• All bars and restaurants close at 11pm and may reopen no earlier than 6am the following day

• No indoor service

• All bar and restaurant patrons should be seated at tables outside

• No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

• Tables should be 6 feet apart

• No standing or congregating outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

• No dancing or standing indoors

• No tables exceeding 6 people

• Reservations required for each party

• No seating of multiple parties at one table

• Indoor gaming terminals must suspend operations

• Includes private clubs and country clubs

Health and Fitness Centers:

• Operate at no more than 25% capacity

• No indoor group classes

• Face coverings must be worn at all times, including while engaged in individual exercise regardless of person or machine spacing

• Reservations required

• Locker room areas should be closed

Hotels:

• Hotel room occupancy should be limited to registered guests only, with the maximum allowance being the number of individuals permissible per existing fire code for each applicable guest room

• Fitness centers should be closed, or operated only on a reservation model with capacity limited to 25% of the maximum occupancy for the room

• Grab and go food allowed

• Event and meeting space closed

Indoor Recreation, Theaters, Cultural Institutions:

• Gaming and casinos close

• Indoor recreation centers, including theaters, performing arts centers and indoor museums and amusement centers, close

• Live streaming of performances encouraged with social distancing of performers and minimum operational staff

• Outdoor activities allowed at 25% capacity or less

• Outdoor group activities limited to 10 persons or less, participants/guests must wear face coverings at all times

• Reservations required for each guest for outdoor activities

Manufacturing:

• Additional COVID training for all employees required even if previous training occurred

• Operators should coordinate with IDPH to implement testing protocols and contact tracing, upon request, consistent with available testing supplies

• All employees must wear face coverings at all times unless eating or drinking. Exemptions only for safety purposes.

• Only manufacturing staff and key personnel allowed in facilities. Non-production employees must work remotely. Non-essential staff and visitors are not permitted. Exemptions only for critical equipment repairs, supply deliveries and safety reasons (“critical visitors”).

• All critical visitors must have an Employee Health and Safety (EHS)-approved risk-assessment done in advance, including travel history, tracking, and temperature check prior to entrance.

• Implement additional workstation realignment when feasible

• Stagger and space shifts, and designate shift entrances and exits (when possible) to minimize interactions of employees across unique shift groupings

• Station sanitation required at beginning and ending of shifts

• Operators must suspend COVID-related incentive pay and promote staying home when sick or showing symptoms

• Implement temporary leave policies to accommodate workers who are sick

• Develop and implement safety protocols for employee travel vans to promote spacing, require face coverings, temperature checks, air circulation, and vehicle sanitization

Meetings, Social Events and Gatherings:

• Limit in home gatherings to household members

• Meeting rooms, banquet centers, private party rooms, private clubs and country clubs may not host gatherings

• No party buses

• Funerals are limited to 10 family members of the decedents, not including staff, see IDPH guidance

Office:

-All employees who can work remotely should do so.

Organized Group Recreational Activities:

• Pause all indoor group sporting and recreational activities including youth and adult recreational sports, individual training may remain (with facility reservation)

• Includes park districts and travel leagues • Outdoor sports and recreation allowed

• Participant groups and practices outdoors limited to 10 persons or less with social distancing

• Face coverings required for all activities at all times

• Locker rooms should be closed

Personal Care Services (Including Hair Salons, Massage Facilities, Nail Care Facilities):

• Operate at lesser of 25 clients or 25% capacity

• Face coverings must be worn at all times by clients and service providers

• Suspend services where a face covering cannot be worn (e.g. facials, beard trims)

• Physical, occupational and massage therapy allowed as deemed necessary by a medical provider, but appointments must be spaced by a minimum of 15 minutes and facilities should take steps to sanitize and circulate clean air through service rooms before and after each service

• Virtual consultations recommended

Retail:

• Operate at no more than 25% capacity, including general merchandise stores, "big box" stores that offer groceries and pharmacy, and convenience stores

• Grocery stores and pharmacies may operate at up to 50% capacity

• Encourage delivery or curbside pickup options wherever possible

• When in-store shopping is necessary, promote efficient trips and consistent circulation

According to the governor's office, grocery stores across the state will remain open and available, child care facilities can continue to operate, and school districts and officials "should continue to follow the extensive guidance released by the Illinois State Board of Education in August to make decisions related to in-person and remote learning at the local level."

How long will Tier 3 last?

The state's health department said officials will track metrics over the next 14 days to determine "if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place."

In order for a region to move back to Tier 2 mitigations, it must see a seven-day test positivity average below 12% for three consecutive days, more than 20% availability for intensive care units and hospital beds for three consecutive days, and a decline in seven-day hospitalization average for at least seven days.

“There is no denying that the state is headed in the wrong direction with increased cases, hospitalizations, and deaths,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “There also is no denying that reducing the opportunities for the virus to spread can reverse our direction. This includes staying home as much as possible, wearing a mask and keeping social distance when we do have to go out, and not gathering with people outside our households. Until a vaccine is widely available and people understand the importance of being vaccinated, we must continue to take preventive actions to stop the transmission of the virus. Right now, our preventive actions are the best way to prevent new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.”

All of Illinois will enter Tier 3 coronavirus mitigations under the state's plan as hospitalizations and cases continue to rise, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday.

What's next?

While the latest round of mitigations does not include a stay-at-home order, Pritzker warned that another order may be required.

"If these numbers don't start to curb, if they don't start to bend this curve, then it is clear that we're going to have to take more difficult measures and go to a stay-at-home order," Pritzker said in announcing the new statewide restrictions.

The governor has also previously hinted at the possibility of another statewide stay-at-home order.