‘This Was Preventable,' Pelosi Says at Memorial in DC for Coronavirus Victims

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday attended a memorial for the 200,000 American lives lost to the coronavirus, saying, "It's just incomprehensible, the situation we find ourselves in."

"This was preventable. Not all of it, but much of it," Pelosi said before a field of 20,000 American flags on the National Mall — one for every 10 lives lost to COVID-19 so far this year.

The memorial in front of the Washington Monument was put together by a group of friends in the Washington, D.C., area who'd raised money online to commemorate the grim milestone, which the U.S. just reached, NBC News reported.

About two dozen volunteers began planting the flags on Monday morning, and a similar number of passersby joined into help, organizers said.

Get the full story at NBCNews.com.