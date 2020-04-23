Things to Know Before Heading to a Coronavirus Testing Site in Illinois

Looking to get tested for coronavirus in Illinois?

There are multiple sites across the state offering drive-thru testing for those experiencing symptoms.

But what are the requirements? Where should you go? What will you need?

Here's what you need to know before you go:

Where Can You Go?

There are four community-based testing sites in Illinois so far.

The locations include:

Harwood Heights

6959 W. Forest Preserve Road, Chicago

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or while daily

supplies last)

Bloomington

1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (or while daily

supplies last)

Markham

3824 W.159th Place, Markham

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. (or while daily

supplies last)

Aurora

1650 Premium Outlet Blvd, Aurora

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or while daily

supplies last)

Rockford (opens 4/24)

1601 Parkview Avenue, Rockford

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or while daily

supplies last)

There are several other commercial sites available across the state, with various criteria for those looking to be tested. For a full list, click here.

What Should You Bring?

Those who go to one of the community-based testing sites listed above will need to show a photo ID and, if applicable, a healthcare employee or first-responder badge.

What Should You Do When You Arrive?

Those wishing to be tested at a CBTS must be in a vehicle and seated at a functioning window. Once in line, patients are not permitted to exit their vehicles.

Due to high demand for testing, officials anticipate significant wait times at the community-based testing sites. Anyone with a medical emergency should call a doctor or emergency department to seek medical care.

Who Can Get Tested?

CBTS locations will test anyone who may be experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

Those symptoms are defined as cough, shortness of breath or a fever, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. According to officials, a doctor’s note is not required to be tested.

NOTE: commercial sites across the state may have various requirements for testing. Be sure to check the criteria before you go.