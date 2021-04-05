These Illinois Counties Have Opened Vaccine Eligibility to Residents 16 and Older

More than 80 counties in Illinois have expanded COVID vaccine eligibility to state residents 16 years and older, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Citing a survey of local health departments in the state, IDPH released a list of counties that have already expanded eligibility one week before the state is expected to do the same. There are 102 counties total in the state.

The state had previously authorized any local health department "seeing early signs of unfilled appointments to begin vaccinating all residents 16 and older at their immediate discretion, in order to use their vaccine as quickly as possible and mitigate a rise in new COVID-19 cases," IDPH said.

Beginning April 12, eligibility statewide is expected to increase to all residents 16 and older, though it remains unclear if Chicago will join the rest the of the state in doing so.

According to IDPH, the expansion will mean that all state-supported mass vaccination sites, local health departments and pharmacy partners receiving vaccine from the state's allocation "will be instructed to fully open eligibility."

The full list of counties already expanded includes: