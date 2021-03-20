These Are the COVID Vaccination Sites Opening in Illinois Next Week

With more coronavirus vaccines arriving in the Chicago area, health departments announced new vaccination clinics will open next week.

Illinois entered Phase 1B plus, opening up doses to those with certain high-risk medical conditions and comorbidities. Chicago and several surrounding suburbs, however, remain under Phase 1B guidelines, which opens up vaccinations to people age 65 years and older, as well as "frontline essential workers."

Eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine will expand to all Illinois residents over the age of 16, except for those in the city of Chicago, beginning on April 12, Illinois officials announced this week.

Here's a list of the vaccination sites opening this week and the next, as well as who is eligible to receive a dose:

ST. ROSE CHURCH IN WILMINGTON

Beginning the week of March 22, Will County residents can begin receiving vaccine doses in Wilmington at St. Rose Church, and in Monee at the former Second Place Church starting the week of March 29. Both locations will provide vaccinations to those eligible under Phase 1B.

CLAY COUNTY

Vaccinations begin March 22 at the oil belt Christian service camp, located at 555 Park Road in Flora. for Clay County residents only. To make an appointment, visit www.healthdept.org.

EDWARDS COUNTY

On March 24, Edwards County residents can begin receiving COVID vaccinations at 230 N. 5th St. in Albion. Appointments can be made through the Wabash County Health Department at (618) 263-3873.

CENTRAL CHRISTIAN CHURCH IN LAWRENCEVILLE

For Lawrence County residents, coronavirus vaccination shots open at 303 Buchanan Dr. in Lawrenceville on March 25. To book an appointment, call (812) 213-0199.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Though a specific location has not been determined yet, state health officials said residents of Cumberland County can begin receiving vaccinations on March 26. To book an appointment, call (217) 849-3211.

EDGAR COUNTY

Beginning March 27, residents in Edgar County can receive the coronavirus vaccine at an unknown location. To make an appointment, visit ecphd.org or call (217) 294-2729.

For a complete look at where and how you can make an appointment in Illinois or where you can receive vaccine information for your area, click here.