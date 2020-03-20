Mike Pence

Staffer for Vice President Mike Pence Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

The staffer's name and exact position was not released

A member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff has tested positive for the coronavirus, Pence's office said Friday night.

The staffer's name and exact position was not released, but Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, said, "Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual.

"Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines,” Miller said.

