Southport Lanes in Lakeview to Close Permanently Sunday Night After Nearly 100 Years

Southport Lanes, a 98-year-old bar, bowling alley and billiards hall in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood is set to close its doors for good Sunday night.

The iconic establishment in Lakeview's Southport Corridor announced plans to shutdown earlier this month.

"Southport Lanes enthusiastically welcomes guests to stop by in the next week and a half to enjoy some craft beer and bar fare on the sidewalk cafe," a previous news release stated. "There is also limited indoor seating, as well as carryout available. Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, bowling and billiards is not available."

First named The Nook, Southport Lanes was built by the Schlitz Brewery around 1900, according to its website. The name was changed in 1922 and bowling lanes were added.

Last call is at 9:15 p.m. Sunday while the doors officially close at 10 p.m. While what's next for the location remains uncertain, neighbors and customers have told NBC 5 they hope the spot doesn't sit empty.

Southport Lanes is the latest Chicago establishment to close its doors permanently during the coronavirus pandemic. Most recently, Redmond's Ale House, a popular sports bar in Chicago's Wrigleyville neighborhood, closed for good earlier this month.