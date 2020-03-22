South Side CPD Patrol Officer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A fourth Chicago police officer has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the department announced Sunday night.

According to a Chicago police spokesman, the officer works as a patrol officer in the department’s South Side district. Officials were notified Sunday that the officer had tested positive for the disease.

Chicago police say there is no indication that the positive test is related to any of the other three positive tests the department has reported in recent days.

In tonight, a fourth #ChicagoPolice officer has tested positive for COVID-19. This officer is assigned to a southside patrol district and there is no indication as of now that this case is connected to our 3 other cases. pic.twitter.com/pf6SbkZ1aw — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 23, 2020

Officials have been in contact with officers who may have come into close contact with the officer before his positive tests.

Earlier Sunday, Chicago police announced that two other members of the department, a detective and a patrol officer, had tested positive for the disease. The department’s first positive test came Thursday, as a detective was diagnosed with the virus.