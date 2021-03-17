Sources: Pritzker to Dramatically Expand COVID Vaccine Eligibility Next Month

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to announce that the state will expand coronavirus vaccine eligibility to all state residents 16 years of age or older next month, sources tell NBC 5.

Sources confirmed details of the plan with NBC 5 Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern on Wednesday evening.

Pritzker, who is scheduled to deliver a speech outlining changes to the state’s coronavirus mitigation plans on Thursday, will announce that all residents age 16 or older will be eligible to receive the vaccine beginning on April 12.

Availability of the vaccine will determine exactly when state residents will be able to schedule appointments, but officials expect to see an increase in the amount of vaccine doses available in the coming weeks.

The news comes just days after President Joe Biden announced his plan to direct states to make all adult residents eligible for the vaccine by the beginning of May.