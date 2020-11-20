Florida

Sen. Rick Scott Confirms Positive COVID Test After Returning to Florida

Scott released a statement Friday morning, saying he came in contact with someone after the GOP senator arrived in Florida last Friday

U.S. Senator Rick Scott became the latest politician to announce he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Scott released a statement Friday morning, saying he came in contact with someone who later tested positive after the GOP senator arrived in Florida last Friday. Scott said a test he took Tuesday came back positive on Friday.

"After several negative tests, I learned I was positive this morning. I am feeling good and experiencing very mild symptoms," Scott said.

The former Governor of Florida, who is in his first term in the Senate, said he is isolating at his home in Naples until he can return to Washington, D.C.

"I want to remind everyone to be careful and do the right things to protect yourselves and others. Wear a mask. Social distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did," Scott said. "As we approach Thanksgiving, we know this holiday will be different this year. But, listen to public health officials and follow their guidance."

Scott said he took several rapid tests earlier in the week that came back negative before the PCR test returned a positive result.

