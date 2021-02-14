Coronavirus Pandemic

San Diego Zoo Safari Park Gorilla Troop Make Full Recovery From COVID-19

Several gorillas tested positive last month, with symptoms including mild coughing, congestion, nasal discharge and intermittent lethargy

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto and NBC 7 Staff

San Diego Zoo Global

The western lowland gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park have made a full recovery after testing positive for COVID-19 in January, the zoo reported Saturday.

Now, guests are once again able to see the gorilla troop at the park.

“We’re so grateful for the outpouring concern and support we’ve received while the troop safely recovered,” said Lisa Peterson, executive director of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. “We’re thrilled to share the joy that this beloved troop brings to our community and to our guests.”

Several gorillas tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Jan. 11. The entire troop remained under close observation following the diagnosis when some gorillas showed symptoms including mild coughing, congestion, nasal discharge and intermittent lethargy, the San Diego Zoo Global (SDZG) said.

San Diego Zoo Says Gorillas Have Coronavirus, Marking 1st Known Transmission to Apes

The conservation organization joined forces with more than a dozen local, state and national leaders in the medical, scientific, zoological and public health communities to treat the apes.

Guests can visit the gorilla troop at their home in the safari park’s Gorilla Forest.

For more information, visit SDZSafariPark.org 

