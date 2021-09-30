Rich Township High School

Rich Township High School Moves to Remote Learning Due to COVID Cases

EmptyDeskThumb_448x336.jpg

A suburban high school will transition to remote learning for two weeks after at least two cases of COVID-19 were reported.

According to officials at Rich Township High School, in-person instruction will be suspended from Friday through Thursday, Oct. 14. Students will not have classes on Friday, and will resume remote learning on Monday, according to a letter sent to parents.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The earliest that the school will allow students to resume in-person learning will be Monday, Oct. 18, as Oct. 15 is a parent-teacher conference day, according to the letter.

According to the school, officials are coordinating with the Cook County Health Department to determine close contacts with the individuals who tested positive for the virus.

Local

chicago expressway shootings 2 hours ago

Here's the Full List of All 185 Chicago Expressway Shootings This Year

Chicago Public Schools 2 hours ago

Mother of CPS Elementary Student Dies of COVID Complications: Medical Examiner

There were at least two cases of the virus reported, but the exact number of cases was not specified.

Parents are being asked to monitor the health of their children, and to notify health care providers and the school if the student tests positive for COVID-19.

This article tagged under:

Rich Township High Schoolcoronavirus illinois
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us