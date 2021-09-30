Rich Township High School Moves to Remote Learning Due to COVID Cases

A suburban high school will transition to remote learning for two weeks after at least two cases of COVID-19 were reported.
According to officials at Rich Township High School, in-person instruction will be suspended from Friday through Thursday, Oct. 14. Students will not have classes on Friday, and will resume remote learning on Monday, according to a letter sent to parents.
The earliest that the school will allow students to resume in-person learning will be Monday, Oct. 18, as Oct. 15 is a parent-teacher conference day, according to the letter.
According to the school, officials are coordinating with the Cook County Health Department to determine close contacts with the individuals who tested positive for the virus.
There were at least two cases of the virus reported, but the exact number of cases was not specified.
Parents are being asked to monitor the health of their children, and to notify health care providers and the school if the student tests positive for COVID-19.