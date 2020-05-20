restaurants

Restaurants Reimagine the Dining-Out Experience Post Pandemic

From take-out-only to protective over-the-table greenhouses, restaurateurs around the world seek ways to convince customers it's safe to eat out

Server Katie Maloney, of Providence, Rhode Island, center, wears a mask out of concern for the coronavirus while serving people in an outdoor seating area at Plant City restaurant in Providence on May 18, 2020.
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Dining out in a post-coronavirus world just isn't going to be the same again.

As restaurateurs seek to attract customers, the use of enticing words such as "intimate," "cozy" and maybe even "atmospheric" may fall by the wayside, NBC News reports. Diners have always been concerned about safety but now they will want clear indications that the space is germ-free, said Alex Susskind, a professor and associate dean at the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration.

One Houston restaurateur now offers outdoor seating only. Coltivare has bottles of hand sanitizer and silverware vacuum-sealed in plastic at each table. Diners wait in their cars until their tables are ready. Waiters clad in masks and gloves take orders for drinks, appetizers and main courses all at once.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

Donald Trump 3 hours ago

US Virus Updates: Judge Approves Mail-in Voting in Texas; Justice Dept. Warns California on Church Restrictions

MIS-C 6 hours ago

NY Doctor Talks Treating Children Sick With Virus-Related Syndrome

Some owners are introducing out-of-the box solutions to adhere to emerging advice. The Inn at Little Washington, a Michelin three-star restaurant in Virginia, plans to seat dressed up mannequins at empty tables when it reopens May 29. In the Netherlands, restaurant owner Willem Velthoven, who runs Mediamatic ETEN, is hosting diners in individual glass greenhouses. Waiters serve food on a plank that fits through a sliding door on the greenhouse.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

restaurantscoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us