Rep. Rodney Davis Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Taylorville Rep. Rodney Davis has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a press release from his office.

Davis, who represents Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, said in a statement that he has been taking his temperature twice daily, and that he noticed his temperature had risen to 99 degrees Fahrenheit, a higher than normal number.

“Because of the high temperature, my wife and I received a test this morning. While my test came back positive, my wife’s came back negative,” he said in the statement. “My staff who I’ve worked with in-person this week have received negative tests as well.”

The congressman says that other than his elevated body temperature he is experiencing no other symptoms related to the virus.

All individuals Davis has met with within the last 48 hours are being contacted by his office, in accordance with CDC guidelines.

“During these challenging times, protecting the public health is my highest priority,” Davis said. “If you’re out in public, use social distancing, and when you can’t social distance, please wear a mask. All of us must do our part. That’s what it will take to get through this pandemic.”

Davis is the first member of Congress to test positive for the virus this month after a series of positive tests were reported in late July. Rep. Morgan Griffith (VA-9), Rep. Louie Gohmert (TX-1) and Rep. Raul Grijalva (AZ-3) were all diagnosed with the virus after testing positive in mid-to-late July.