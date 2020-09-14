Reimagined Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to Go Virtual This Year, Mayor Says

Further adjusting to the realities of the coronavirus pandemic, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade would be held virtually.

"It will not be the same parade we're used to," de Blasio said. "[Macy's is] reinventing the event for this moment in history. And you will be able to feel the spirit and the joy of that day."

The parade will not be live this year, but its reimagined format will still be available to watch online and on TV, the mayor said. He said the retail giant would release additional details soon.

"Following our successful, safe and innovative production of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks®, it is our intention to similarly reimagine Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this November," the company's website reads.

"There are some things we still can't do," de Blasio said, pointing to the parade. "We're looking forward to a lot of them coming back in 2021."

This story is developing.