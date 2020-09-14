Coronavirus Pandemic

Reimagined Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to Go Virtual This Year, Mayor Says

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Further adjusting to the realities of the coronavirus pandemic, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade would be held virtually.

"It will not be the same parade we're used to," de Blasio said. "[Macy's is] reinventing the event for this moment in history. And you will be able to feel the spirit and the joy of that day."

The parade will not be live this year, but its reimagined format will still be available to watch online and on TV, the mayor said. He said the retail giant would release additional details soon.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Virus Updates: COVID Cases Grow in 11 States; Pfizer Vaccine Could Be Ready This Year

coronavirus 35 mins ago

To Door Knock Or Not? Campaigning for Congress in COVID Era

"Following our successful, safe and innovative production of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks®, it is our intention to similarly reimagine Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this November," the company's website reads.

"There are some things we still can't do," de Blasio said, pointing to the parade. "We're looking forward to a lot of them coming back in 2021."

This story is developing.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus PandemicNew York CityThanksgivingparade
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us