coronavirus illinois

Region 4 Could See More Stringent COVID-19 Mitigation Rules if Positivity Rates Don't Drop

A nurse holds COVID-19 swab tests at a clinic on May 5, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. The state has completed more than one million tests as of August.
John Moore/Getty Images

Numerous counties in southwestern Illinois could see even more coronavirus-related restrictions implemented next month if rolling positivity rates in the region continue increasing, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday.

Region 4, an area of the state located near St. Louis, already saw additional coronavirus mitigation rules put into place earlier this month, but if the region doesn’t begin to see a decline in rolling positivity rates, then additional restrictions would be put into place on Sept. 2.

The restrictions were put into place after the region, which includes Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties, saw its rolling positivity rate exceed 8% for three consecutive days. Currently, that rate is sitting at 9.4%, as the number continued to increase after the new mitigations were implemented.

Those mitigations currently include a mandate that bars and restaurants close at 11 p.m., and mandates that table size should be limited to six or fewer people, with capacity limited to 25%.

Gatherings of 25 or more people are also prohibited under the new mandates. Party buses will also be banned while the new mitigation efforts remain in place.

If the region’s positivity rate remains at 8% or greater on Sept. 2, then new restrictions will be put into place.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus illinois
