Region 10 ‘on Track' to Move to Phase 4 Mitigations Tuesday, Health Officials Say

Suburban Cook County is expected to move to Phase 4 coronavirus mitigation rules, if numbers continue trending in the right direction.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Region 10, which includes Cook County suburbs, but not the city of Chicago, is meeting the metrics required to move to the less-restrictive rules on Tuesday.

Region 10 would mark the eighth region in the state to move back to that level since the state began allowing regions to move forward in mid-January. On Monday, Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, moved to Phase 4, while the city of Chicago entered a modified version of the phase over the weekend.

Regions 8, 9 and 10 are currently all in Tier 1 mitigations, while Region 4, located in southwest Illinois, remains in Tier 2.

In order for a region to move to Phase 4 mitigations, it must meet three key criteria. It must have a positivity rate of 6.5% or better for three consecutive days, an ICU bed availability of 20% or greater for three consecutive days, and it must show decreases or stability in hospitalizations for COVID on seven of the preceding 10 days.

When a region moves from Tier 1 mitigations to Phase 4, indoor service at bars can resume, with an occupancy limit of 25% or 25 people, whichever is lower. Up to six people can be at a table at a time, according to the coronavirus rules imposed by the state.

Bars and restaurants must stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m., and must be closed by midnight under Phase 4 mitigations.

Here's a full list of Phase 4 guidelines:

RESTAURANTS AND BARS

• Indoor dining and drinking now permitted for parties of up to 10 people

• Seated areas should be arranged so that tables allow for 6 feet between parties; impermeable barriers may be installed between booths which are less than 6 feet apart

RETAIL AND SERVICE COUNTER

• Continue capacity limit of no more than 50% occupancy

PERSONAL CARE

• Continue capacity limit of no more than 50% occupancy

INDOOR/OUTDOOR RECREATION

• Reopening select indoor recreation facilities (e.g., bowling alleys, skating rinks); indoor playgrounds and trampoline parks should remain closed

• Indoor recreation to operate at lesser of 50 customers or 50% of facility capacity

MUSEUMS

• Capacity limit of no more than 25% occupancy

• Guided tours should be limited to 50 or fewer people per group

MEETINGS AND SOCIAL EVENTS

• Limit to the lesser of 50 people or 50% of room capacity

• Multiple groups may meet in the same facility if they are socially distanced and in separate rooms

IDPH said it will continue to closely monitor metrics in the state.

"Should data show regions trending in the wrong direction, based on the established mitigation metrics, regions could once again find themselves in a higher tier with increased measures," the department said.