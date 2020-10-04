Regal Cinemas Considering Temporary Closure of U.S. Theaters, Including 8 in Chicago Area

Regal Cinemas is contemplating temporarily closing all 543 of its theaters in the United States as the movie industry continues to take a huge hit as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The company operates a total of eight theaters in the Chicagoland area, and 11 more in Indiana, but according to a social media post, the chain is considering shuttering its theaters in the United Kingdom and the United States as a result of the ongoing pandemic:

We can confirm we are considering the temporary closure of our U.K. and US cinemas, but a final decision has not yet been reached. Once a decision has been made we will update all staff and customers as soon as we can. — Cineworld Cinemas (@cineworld) October 4, 2020

The chain operates theaters in Bolingbrook, Chicago, Crystal Lake, Lake Zurich, Lincolnshire, Round Lake Beach and Warrenville.

Regal Cinemas is the second-largest theater chain in the United States, trailing only AMC.

The news comes after MGM revealed that it would delay the release of the latest James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” until April 2021.

The chain had reopened some theaters in the United States, but business has continued to be sluggish as moviegoers turn to other options to see movies, including streaming services like Disney Plus and Netflix and direct-to-cable releases, with some films like “Trolls: World Tour” available to rent on their theatrical release date.

Some states, including Illinois, have instituted occupancy limits for theaters amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, leading some companies to keep their theaters shut to avoid operating facilities at an ongoing loss.