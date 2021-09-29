Array

Rebound Season 4, Episode 10: Tennis Center Swings Back Despite COVID Challenges

Behind the scenes as businesses try to bounce back from the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic may have threatened small businesses across America, but these companies are rising up despite the challenges.

In "Rebound," we go behind the scenes of three Black- and AAPI-owned businesses as they fight to overcome pandemic shutdowns, staffing challenges and the delta variant.

As the nation continues to battle challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus, companies are adapting in creative ways - even as employees get laid off and PPP loans remain in limbo.

Lingua Nigra, Goodies, and Kazmaleje have all transformed their businesses in some way to stay thriving through the pandemic. Now, they are offering some inspiration along the way. 

What To Do If You're Laid Off

26 Million Americans Are Going Hungry Amid the Pandemic. What To Do If You're One of Them

