Read the Full ‘Restore Illinois’ Plan Aimed at Reopening the State During Coronavirus

Illinois could enter the next stage of its reopening plan in the coming weeks, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday.

The governor, for the first time, revealed details on a five-phase plan aimed at eventually reopening Illinois, which remains under a stay-at-home order through May 30.

"We have to figure out how to live with COVID-19 until it can be vanquished – and to do so in a way that best supports our residents’ health and our healthcare systems, and saves the most lives," Pritzker said Tuesday, which also marked Illinois' deadliest day of the pandemic so far.

Pritzker says the plan will operate on a "region-by-region basis" and can be updated as the situation across the state develops. (Read the full plan below)

"Restore Illinois is a public health plan to safely reintroduce the parts of our lives that have been put on hold in our fight against COVID-19," he said. "This is also a data-driven plan that operates on a region-by-region basis, a recognition that reality on the ground looks different in different areas of our state."

According to Pritzker, Illinois began phase two of its reopening plan on May 1, when a modified order took effect allowing some businesses to reopen. The earliest any location can begin entering phase three will be May 29, he said.

Read the full plan below.