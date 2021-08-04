Read Gov. Pritzker's Full Remarks on New COVID Mitigations for Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new COVID-19 mitigations Wednesday as cases surge throughout Illinois, including a mask mandate for students and teachers in schools, as well as vaccine requirements for state-run congregant care facilities.

Read his full remarks on the new state orders below:

Good afternoon everyone. I’m here with Illinois Department of Public

Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike to address the growing threat of the Delta

variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Since we reached our lowest case numbers earlier this summer, we’ve seen

COVID-19 cases soar by a factor of nearly 10. Hospitalizations and ICU

rates have doubled in a month. And since the middle of July, the number of

COVID patients requiring a ventilator has multiplied nearly 2.5 times over.

This upward movement has occurred almost entirely among those who are

unvaccinated. In the month of June, 96 percent of people hospitalized in

Illinois with COVID-19 were unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated – the

majority of which are UNDER 60 years old.

Every time we think we know where this virus is headed, it changes and

shifts. For example, unlike before, people 29 years old and younger

accounted for 12 percent of hospitalizations. All across the nation, we are

seeing young people with no other underlying conditions now on

ventilators. I want to say specifically to young adults: please do not think

the worst case scenario can’t happen to you. It can happen. It is happening. Get vaccinated. To parents of minors who are eligible to get the shot, please

get your children vaccinated as soon as possible.

This isn’t just happening to young people. To everyone listening, I wish we

could avoid having COVID interfere with our summer. But the virus and its

effects are increasing once again, and the largest group affected who are

being hit especially hard are the unvaccinated.

As your governor, it’s my duty to say that we all must take immediate and

urgent action to slow the spread of this Delta variant. People are dying who

don’t have to die. It’s heartbreaking, and it impacts us all.

Given our current trajectory, we have a limited amount of time right now to

stave off the highest peaks of this surge going into the fall. We need to act

now or risk what we’re starting to see in places like Florida, which has once

again set a new record for COVID hospitalizations.

Unlike last year at this time, we now have an extremely effective tool to save

lives and keep our hospital systems from being overwhelmed with COVID19 patients. It will allow is to support kids’ FULL return to in-person

learning. It will keep businesses open. And it’s easy to get.

It’s the vaccine.

For those of you who are still sitting on the fence about getting vaccinated, I

urge you to talk to your own doctor about your concerns. Or listen to Dr.

Ezike and the world class medical professionals I’ve invited here over the past year and a half, all of whom will tell you that the vaccine is safe,

effective and prevents serious illness or death even from the Delta variant.

Every Illinoisan who is eligible should get vaccinated as soon as possible. In

the meantime, we cannot delay taking action. Today I am announcing our

initial actions to combat the fast-moving Delta variant.

We are taking three key steps to protect our state’s 1.8 million unvaccinated

children under 12 and their families, residents and staff of long-term care

facilities, and those highly vulnerable people who rely upon state employees

for their daily care.

First, far too few school districts have chosen to follow the federal Centers

for Disease Control’s prescription for keeping students and staff safe,

though I want to commend the districts of Edwardsville, Champaign,

Peoria, Springfield, Elgin, Chicago and others for already doing the right

thing by their students.

Given the CDC’s strong recommendation, I had hoped that a state mask

requirement in schools wouldn’t be necessary. But it is. The Delta variant is

highly transmissible, more so than any of the previous forms of the virus.

Because of the lower rates of vaccination among teens aged 12 to 17,

because the vaccine has not yet been approved for children under 12, and

because of the reluctance of some districts to adopt the CDC’s guidance,

effective immediately, all P-12 schools and day cares in Illinois must follow

the CDC guidance of universal masking inside, regardless of vaccine status.

My goal has always been to safely bring all kids into the classroom at the

start of the school year and, crucially, keep them there. Without these

measure, we would likely see many more outbreaks than in the latter half of

the last school year. Preventing outbreaks from the start also prevents kids

from having to stay home because they’re sick, or in quarantine.

This requirement extends to P-12 sports: face coverings will be required for

all indoor recreation, whereas outdoors, where transmission risks and rates

are lower, athletes and coaches will not be required to mask. We will

continue to encourage school districts to make sure their athletes are tested

regularly to catch any potential outbreaks early.

And to ensure that schools have what they need to adhere to the new mask

requirement, my administration is ready to supply masks to any school

districts that need them. That’s on top of the FREE COVID-19 testing

supplies we’ve providing to all our public schools statewide.

Throughout this pandemic, we’ve shifted public health protocols as

circumstances change, and we’ll continue to do so. We’ll continue to watch

for things like a significant reduction in transmission, the availability and

utilization of vaccines for school-aged children under 12, and additional

guidance from the CDC – and, as we see developments in those areas, we

will adjust our requirements for schools accordingly. Again, our goal has

always been to make sure every child can go to school this fall and that the

school environment is safe for everyone.

Today I’m also announcing that Illinois will require vaccinations for ALL

state employees who work in congregate facilities, such as our veteran’s

homes, corrections facilities, and Department of Human Services

developmental centers and psychiatric hospitals.

Our most vulnerable residents – such as veterans who can’t live on their

own and adults living with developmental disabilities – have no choice but

to live amongst these workers. By and large, residents of these state-run

facilities have done what they can to protect themselves by getting

vaccinated. For example, residents at our state veterans’ homes have

vaccination rates of 96%, 98%, even 100%.

And yet many of the long-term care facilities’ employees have themselves

not yet been vaccinated. The run the risk of carrying the virus into work

with them – and then it’s the residents who are ending up seriously sick,

hospitalized, or worse. It’s a breach of safety, it’s fundamentally wrong, and

in Illinois, it’s going to stop. We already require masks for everyone

entering state facilities, but if we’re going to fully protect our vulnerable

populations, the most effective infection control measure is vaccination. It’s

our obligation to exercise due care in protecting of the health of the

residents, so we will.

We’ve notified the unions about this necessary safety measure, requesting

that they come to the negotiating table to work out the details. Our state

agencies will continue to make the vaccine readily available to employees,

including hosting vaccination drives at worksites and offering paid time off

for receiving the vaccine.

This directive takes effect October 4th, two months from today, leaving

ample time for employees to get fully vaccinated. If I could do it sooner I

would. Until then, all employees will remain be masked up.

Finally, I’m announcing a universal mask mandate in all long-term care

facilities across Illinois, including those that are privately owned and

operated. This means everyone, vaccinated or not, must wear a mask when

in a facility with long term care patients and residents. This is already

standard practice in much of the industry, but while the Delta variant rages

on, I want to leave no doubt on the need for compliance.

I will continue to listen to IDPH and other experts to evaluate any and all

necessary action to protect children, prevent death, and support our

healthcare systems. I’m asking private employers to do the same. Already,

we’ve seen companies with Illinois operations, like Tyson and Google,

announce vaccine requirements for employees. I applaud those employers

who have taken steps to protect their employees, their customers and the

public from the virus and I hope to see others join them.

Most crucially, I’m putting this call out to ALL long-term care facilities and

nursing homes in the state of Illinois. Your workers are on the frontlines of

protecting thousands of our elderly loved ones – but across the state, staff

vaccination rates are dramatically lower than those of your residents. At a

troubling number of facilities, staff vaccination rates are below 25 percent.

I want to end with a message for our vaccinated residents.

I know this is hard. You did the right thing for yourself, for your family, for

your community, and now, because of the new Delta variant and the high

number of unvaccinated people in the U.S. it feels like we’re going

backwards in this journey.

Please remember that the vast majority of vaccinated people are safe. No

vaccine is 100 percent effective, and hearing about breakthrough cases on

the news can feel scary, even when breakthroughs are rare and mild. But

the likelihood of a vaccinated person testing positive for COVID-19 remains

extremely low – and, most importantly, these vaccines are doing what

they’re designed to do: essentially eliminate the risk of hospitalization and

death.

Again to all those who are already vaccinated, I’m going to ask one more

thing of you: Talk to someone in your life who could get the vaccine, but

hasn’t yet. Please: share your story. Share why you got vaccinated. Let them

know the vaccine is free. Let them know they can go to their doctor, to a

pharmacy, to the clinic – and if they’re homebound, someone can come and

vaccinate them. Let them know they’ll still be eligible for the $1 million

Illinois vaccine lottery – and most important, that they’ll receive the lifesaving benefits of the vaccine.

We’ll get through this as Illinoisans always have come through crises:

working together. Thank you.