Re-Watch Gov. Pritzker's Daily Press Briefings From Week of Dec. 7

Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers daily coronavirus briefings alongside the Illinois' top public health official as coronavirus cases rise statewide during the pandemic, sparking concerns over a "second wave" of the virus.

Pritzker had delivered daily updates early on in the pandemic, but those updates were reduced to weekly briefings over the summer "as Illinois began to see relative success in keeping this virus at bay." He resumed them once again on Oct. 19.

Dec. 11: Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers his daily coronavirus update, thanking healthcare workers for their "sacrifice" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dec. 11: IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike urged people to stay home for the holidays this December.

Dec. 10: IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike asks residents to avoid holiday and end-of-year gatherings.

Dec. 10: Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers latest coronavirus update for Illinois.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike discusses coronavirus testing ahead of the December holidays.

Dec. 9: Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers daily coronavirus update for Illinois.

Dec. 7: IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike urged people to get their flu shot in order to avoid a "twindemic."

Dec. 7: Gov. Pritzker delivers daily coronavirus update for Illinois, where he warns that a post-Thanksgiving surge could still happen.

