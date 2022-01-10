Proof-of-Vax Rules Take Effect in Evanston, Oak Park and Skokie

In response to surging COVID-19 cases, orders requiring proof-of-vaccination began Monday in Evanston, Oak Park and Skokie.

Customers must present proof-of-vaccination at indoor businesses where food and drinks are served for on-site consumption, including restaurants, bars, fitness facilities and entertainment venues.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

A valid photo ID, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination card, photo of a vaccination card, digital record of a vaccination card or printed record of a vaccination card are required, Skokie officials said. Similar proof is required in Evanston and Oak Park.

The mandates aren't the first such requirements in the region.

Chicago and Cook County implemented proof-of-vaccination rules Jan. 3.

Evanston and Oak Park, both of which have their own health departments and are therefore not bound by Cook County mandates, according to authorities.

While the three communities joined in on the mandates, several suburban towns opted to defy the order. In Orland Park, the village board voted not to enforce Cook County’s vaccination-proof mandate, with officials calling the measure an example of “government overreach” that should be left up to individual businesses.

Burr Ridge officials have said that the community will not enforce the mandate.