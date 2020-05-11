Pritzker’s 15-Year-Old Has Been Helping Him Cut His Hair, Governor Says

Gov. J.B. Pritzker might be getting a "haircut," but like most people in quarantine right now - it's DIY.

Pritzker was told he appeared to have gotten a haircut recently and admitted Monday that the only trim he's had has been done by himself, with the help of his 15-year-old child.

"I have a pair of clippers I've been using on the sides of my head," he said. "My 15-year-old gave me a buzz on the back of my head. Glad people think it looks like I have."

Previously, Pritzker joked that he would look like a hippie by the time he was able to visit a shop.

Illinois is currently in its seventh week of a statewide stay-at-home order and in the second phase of a five-stage reopening plan. Salons and barbershops won't be able to open until phase three.

The state remains under a stay-at-home order until May 30, though most regions could begin lifting additional restrictions as early as May 29.

Illinois officials reported 1,266 new cases of coronavirus Monday, lifting the statewide total to near 80,000.

As of Monday, the state reported 79,007 confirmed infections since the pandemic first began.

Health officials also reported an additional 54 fatalities, which bring the state's death toll to 3,459.

According to officials, the state returned 12,441 test results Monday, with a positivity rate of just over 10 percent, the lowest single day rate since March 27. That number brings the state's total number of tests performed to 442,425, with a 17.86 percent positivity rate overall, the lowest rate since April 2.

That rate has been declining since spiking to a high of 21.36 percent on April 22.