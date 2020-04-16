People Around the World Are Dressing Up Just to Take Out the Trash

People around the world are celebrating rare opportunities to leave the house by dressing in their finest clothes to take out the trash, NBC News reported.

Followers of the trend from New South Wales to New York are sharing photos online of themselves donning prom dresses, superman costumes and their Sunday best to make the most of a rare trip outside. One woman even wore her old wedding dress for the task.

"So basically the bin goes out more than us, SO let’s dress up for the occasion!" wrote Facebook group Bin Isolation Outing founder Danielle Askew, 47, a kindergarten teacher from Hervey Bay in Queensland, Australia.

Askew's group has more than 800,000 members and clocks hundreds of posts a day, as well as inspiring other groups around the world. A photo of Askew herself in a floor-length aqua ballgown and gold crown graces the page's header.

"The concept has taken off because people are social beings and because we're isolated away from everyone, this is a great way that we're able to reach out to mankind, make friends, have a laugh, and still stay sane while we are isolated," said Askew.

