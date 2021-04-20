Oswego East HS Goes to All-Remote Learning After at Least 15 COVID Cases Confirmed

More than a dozen COVID-19 cases have been reported at a suburban high school, with more than 300 students currently excluded from in-person attendance due to those reported cases.

According to officials at Oswego East High School, a total of 15 positive cases have been reported among the student body at the school. More than 300 students will be excluded from in-person learning as a result of those tests, and as a result the school is moving to all-remote learning from April 22 to May 1.

“This pause of in-person learning will allow for the expiration of any current COVID-19 positive isolations and reduce the potential for exposure and subsequent quarantine of classmates,” the school said in a statement.

All students will take remote classes, and all activities and athletic competitions have been postponed as a result of the positive COVID tests.

According to school officials, students that have been deemed "close contacts" of individuals with COVID-19 are required to quarantine for 14 days. A negative PCR test can end that quarantine time after 10 days, according to a letter sent to parents.

The outbreak of cases is one of several being monitored by the Illinois Department of Public Health. At John Hersey High School in suburban Arlington Heights, 12 active cases have been reported among students, with 147 students currently in quarantine as a result of those positive tests.

In all, there are at least 21 school outbreaks being monitored by IDPH, the department says.