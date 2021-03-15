One in Four House Members Have Opted Not to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine So Far

About one in four members of the House has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of early March, despite having had access to the vaccine since December, according to a letter from House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy obtained by NBC News.

The letter reveals the number of vaccinated House members. Members of Congress have had access to the vaccine since it was first approved and some opted to have their doses administered on camera.

Inoculations by House members mirror current public polling on the vaccine. A recent NPR-PBS-Marist poll found about 25% of Americans are skeptical about getting the shot, including 47% of supporters of former President Donald Trump. Public health experts and political strategist are developing methods to convince Republicans, who continue to tell pollsters they won't get the vaccine, to receive shots.

