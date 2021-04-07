One in 4 U.S. Adults Are Now Fully Vaccinated

New Mexico and South Dakota lead the country in full vaccinations

Vaccination busses administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrive at Sunset Park on April 07, 2021 in New York City.
The U.S. reached a milestone in its vaccination efforts on Wednesday, with new data showing that close to 25 percent of adults in the country have been fully vaccinated.

The data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also show that 40 percent of adults and 75 percent of seniors have received at least one dose.

The country’s Covid-19 vaccination efforts began in December after the emergency authorization of a vaccine by the U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and the German firm BioNTech. That effort was greatly accelerated with the addition of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

States such as Illinois and California have tied their reopening plans to the success of vaccination efforts, which determine when it’s safe to resume large gatherings.

Certain states, such as New Mexico, South Dakota and Alaska, have surpassed the national average and fully vaccinated more than 30 percent of their adult populations, according to CDC data.

