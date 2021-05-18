Ohio Sees Increase in COVID Vaccinations After $1 Million Lottery Announcement

Ohio health officials reported an increase in coronavirus vaccinations in the days following the state’s announcement of a $1 million lottery for those who have received their COVID-19 shots.

According to Ohio Health Director Stephanie McCloud, the state has seen an increase of 6% in the rate of vaccinations among residents between the ages of 30 and 54 in the days following the announcement of the lottery by Gov. Mike DeWine.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Under the terms of the lottery, any Ohio resident 18 years of age or older who has received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccine, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, is eligible to enter. The state will conduct a series of five lottery drawings beginning on Wednesday, May 26, with the winner of each drawing receiving a lump sum payment of $1 million.

Ohio residents under the age of 18 that have received the Pfizer vaccine will be eligible for a separate drawing, with the winner of each drawing receiving a full four-year scholarship, including tuition, room and board, and books, to any public university in the state.

Beginning Tuesday, Ohio residents can enter the lottery system by visiting the website Ohiovaxamillion.com, or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

Originally the state had planned to use its state voter registration system, but changed the entry procedure to an “opt-in” system instead.