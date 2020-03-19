NYC’s Top Landmarks, Before and After Coronavirus & Social Distancing

It's been about a week since New York City began emptying out in earnest in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

As the crisis continues to worsen, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo's calls for New Yorkers to stay home only get louder - emptying out some of the city's top sites even more.

Below, you can see interactive sliders that show major city landmarks the way most New Yorkers picture them, bustling with people in the months and weeks before the words "social distancing," "COVID-19" and "flatten the curve" were on everyone's minds - and how they looked as of Thursday.

Times Square

Grand Central Terminal

Penn Station

Manhattan Bridge

Brooklyn Bridge

Central Park

World Trade Center Oculus

Rockefeller Center