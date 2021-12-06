Rebound

NYC Tourism Tips: Here's an Expert Guide This Holiday Season

New York City is welcoming domestic and international tourists this holiday season. Here are some tips and tricks from a tourism expert on how you can take advantage of all the festivities.

By Linda Gaudino

Domestic and international tourists are returning to New York City to enjoy the sights and sounds during the holiday season. Here are a few tips from a tourism expert on the best spots to check out.

Stacey Toussaint is the president and founder of Black-owned business, Inside Out Tours, an NYC-based tour company that takes guests off the beaten path to explore the hidden history of the Big Apple.

"I tell people, New York is like its own country. If you're really a country, you kind of have to narrow down what you want, and then you can make a plan based on that."

Stacey Toussaint
President & founder, Inside Out Tours

Tip #1: Specialty Museums & Free Events

If it is your first time visiting New York City, try to orientate yourself around the city. However, if you have been to the city before, Toussaint suggests taking in the smaller neighborhood museums to get a sense of the different cultures.

Brooklyn Museum (Photo by Pablo Monsalve/VIEWpress via Getty Images)

Here are a few suggestions:
The Bronx Museum of the Arts
Brooklyn Museum
El Museo del Barrio
The Jewish Museum
The Met Cloisters
The Museum of the City of New York
New Museum
New York Transit Museum
Queens Museum
Whitney Museum of American Art

Free festivals and activities hosted by museums or local markets are fun ways to interact with New Yorkers.

"Tourists think about going to the iconic locations, which is a great thing to do, but some of my fondest memories have been at places like the Brooklyn Museum mingling with all the other Brooklynites and checking out what's going on culturally,"
Toussaint told NBC New York.

Tip #2: Observation Decks

The gorgeous panoramic views are not to be missed by anyone, whether or not you are a tourist or a resident.

AP
City Climb (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Locations to check out:
City Climb
Edge
Empire State Observatory
The High Line
Hudson Yards
One World Observatory
Top of the Rock
Summit

Tip #3: Holiday Markets

Browsing or shopping at the holiday fairs is an enjoyable way to get in the spirit and support small businesses.

Find anything from new jewelry to delicious sweets:
The Bryant Park Winter Village
BIPOC Holiday Marketplace
Dumbo Flea
Grand Holiday Bazaar
The Makers Show
The Urbanspace Union Square Holiday Market

Urban Space NYC

Tip #4: Take Public Transit, Prepare to Walk (a lot)

No need to rent a car, save the money. One of the most affordable ways to maneuver uptown to downtown streets is by traveling underground by subway.

Wear comfortable shoes to avoid any blisters, and remember that NYC sidewalks can be jam-packed with two-sided traffic this time of year. Make sure you stay on the right side and be aware of your surroundings on crosswalks.

Tip #5: Eat Outside of Times Square

Times Square may be the heart of Manhattan, but there are numerous restaurants to explore when it comes to world-class dining.

NYC is a melting pot of cultures and tasting new cuisines is a great way to soak in all the flavor. Besides, you may want to avoid any over-priced subpar dishes at some populated city locations.

