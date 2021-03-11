coronavirus vaccine

Novavax COVID Vaccine Is Highly Effective in UK Trial, Drugmaker Says

Trials in the U.S. continue and are expected to be finished in the spring

The Maryland-based biotech company Novavax reported Thursday that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine is more than 96% effective in preventing mild and severe illness, NBC News reports.

The results are from the company's Phase 3 clinical trial, which was conducted in the U.K. Novavax's trials in the U.S. and South Africa continue, and the company cannot apply for emergency use authorization in the U.S. until the American trials are complete.

"We are very encouraged by the data," Stanley Erck, Novavax's president and CEO, said in a statement.

The U.K. trial included more than 15,000 adults. More than a quarter were 65 or older, an age group that is generally considered to be at higher risk for complications of COVID-19.

