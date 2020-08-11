North Carolina Dog That Died After ‘Acute' Illness Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A North Carolina dog that died after suffering an "acute illness" earlier this month has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Monday.

The death could mark a rare, potentially fatal case of COVID-19 in a pet, though it's still unclear if there were other underlying conditions that contributed to its death, NBC News reported.

The dog was brought to the NC State Veterinary Hospital in Raleigh on Aug. 3 after showing signs of respiratory distress earlier that day, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.

The person who brought the animal to the hospital told staff members that a family member had previously tested positive for coronavirus, though a later test returned negative results, the department said.

