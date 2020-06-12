No New Virus Cases Reported After Infected Missouri Hair Stylists Exposed 140 Clients

The positive diagnosis of two stylists at the same Great Clips had raised fears that 140 customers were exposed

Great Clips, 1864 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield, Missouri.
Two Missouri hair stylists who saw dozens of clients while infected with the coronavirus did not pass the illness to any of their customers who were tested, health officials said.

The diagnosis of the two stylists at the same Great Clips in Springfield, Missouri, last month raised fears that 140 customers may have been exposed.

"This is exciting news about the value of masking to prevent COVID-19," Springfield-Greene County Director of Health Clay Goddard said in a statement Monday, referring to facial coverings still mandated in many public places.

Health officials said they plan to study the measures in place at the salon. Great Clips Inc. said late last month that area locations had been temporarily closed after receiving threats.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

